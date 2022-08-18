Overview

Dr. Kalpesh Barot, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Barot works at Southwest Cancer Center in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.