Dr. Kalpathy Venkatesan, MD

Medical Oncology
2.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kalpathy Venkatesan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Canton-potsdam Hospital and Sierra View Medical Center.

Dr. Venkatesan works at ELIF TOKCAN MD INC in Porterville, CA with other offices in Santa Rosa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elif Tokcan MD Inc
    365 Pearson Dr Ste 5, Porterville, CA 93257 (559) 788-2175
  2. 2
    St. Joseph Health Medical Group
    3555 ROUND BARN CIR, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 (707) 528-1050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Canton-potsdam Hospital
  • Sierra View Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kalpathy Venkatesan, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245289420
    Education & Certifications

    • GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venkatesan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Venkatesan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatesan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatesan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatesan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatesan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

