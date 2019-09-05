Dr. Kalpana Thammineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thammineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalpana Thammineni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kalpana Thammineni, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota
Dr. Thammineni works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Heart Institute3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 104, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 977-5028
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thammineni?
I had brought my daughter from Mexico since she had a heart condition and the wait list was long in my country. When we saw Dr. Thammineni she was very precise and explained everything very well we ended up getting surgery and it all was a smooth process thanks to Dr. Thammineni! She's the best I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kalpana Thammineni, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1346566189
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Miami Childrens
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thammineni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thammineni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thammineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thammineni works at
Dr. Thammineni speaks Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thammineni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thammineni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thammineni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thammineni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.