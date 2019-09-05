See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Annandale, VA
Dr. Kalpana Thammineni, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Kalpana Thammineni, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota

Dr. Thammineni works at Children's Heart Institute in Annandale, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Children's Heart Institute
    3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 104, Annandale, VA 22003 (703) 977-5028

  Reston Hospital Center
  Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Heart Palpitations
Septal Defect
Coronary Angiogram
Heart Palpitations
Septal Defect
Coronary Angiogram

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Sep 05, 2019
    I had brought my daughter from Mexico since she had a heart condition and the wait list was long in my country. When we saw Dr. Thammineni she was very precise and explained everything very well we ended up getting surgery and it all was a smooth process thanks to Dr. Thammineni! She's the best I highly recommend her.
    — Sep 05, 2019
    English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
    1346566189
    University Of Minnesota
    Miami Childrens
    Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
