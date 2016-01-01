Dr. Kalpana Shanmugam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanmugam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalpana Shanmugam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kalpana Shanmugam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waxhaw, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Shanmugam works at
Novant Health Psychiatry - Marvin Creek9929 Rea Rd Ste 201, Waxhaw, NC 28173 Directions (704) 908-2357
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kalpana Shanmugam, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- Female
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Shanmugam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanmugam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanmugam has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanmugam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shanmugam speaks Tamil.
