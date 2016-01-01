Overview

Dr. Kalpana Shanmugam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waxhaw, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Shanmugam works at Novant Health Psychiatry - Marvin Creek in Waxhaw, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Phobia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.