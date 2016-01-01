Overview

Dr. Kalpana Reddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mr Med College Gulbarga University Gulbarga Karnataka India.



Dr. Reddy works at Dr Kalpana Reddy in Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.