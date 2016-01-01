Dr. Kalpana Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalpana Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kalpana Reddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mr Med College Gulbarga University Gulbarga Karnataka India.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr Kalpana Reddy8639 105th St, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 805-6737
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
About Dr. Kalpana Reddy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1376647701
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Mr Med College Gulbarga University Gulbarga Karnataka India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.