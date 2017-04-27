See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in North Canton, OH
Dr. Kalpana Raghunathan, OD

Optometry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kalpana Raghunathan, OD is an Optometrist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Optometry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital and Wooster Community Hospital.

Dr. Raghunathan works at Regional Vascular in North Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Vascular
    6046 Whipple Ave NW Bldg B, North Canton, OH 44720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Aultman Hospital
  • Aultman Orrville Hospital
  • Wooster Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Hypothyroidism
Overweight
Obesity
Hypothyroidism

Overweight
Obesity
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Excessive Sweating
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Goiter
Gout
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Histoplasmosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 27, 2017
    I have been type 1 diabetic for over 25 years, so trust me when I say I know a good doctor when I see one. Dr. Raghunathan may seem strict but she gets results. She helped me get my A1C lower than it has ever been and we did it the right way, without the rollercoaster. She also got me through a very difficult pregnancy and made sure I was aware of all the risks. If she ever moves, I will follow her because she is the best endocrinologist I have ever had.
    Cynthia D in Wooster, OH — Apr 27, 2017
    About Dr. Kalpana Raghunathan, OD

    • Optometry
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023212917
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

