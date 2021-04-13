Dr. Kalpana Raghavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raghavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalpana Raghavan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kalpana Raghavan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Locations
West Atlanta Obgyn Inc.3610 Highlands Pkwy Se, Smyrna, GA 30082 Directions (770) 444-9981
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is an awesome Doctor. I never felt that Iam meeting her for first time. She made me feel very comfortable and answered all my queries and gave the easy solutions for everything.
About Dr. Kalpana Raghavan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Raghavan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raghavan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghavan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghavan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raghavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raghavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.