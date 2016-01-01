Overview

Dr. Kalpana Pethe, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JLN Med Coll, Rajasthan U and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Pethe works at Audubon Primary Care Practice in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.