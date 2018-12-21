Overview

Dr. Kalpana Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diarrhea and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.