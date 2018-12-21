Dr. Kalpana Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalpana Patel, MD
Dr. Kalpana Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates A Medical3833 Worsham Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 595-5421
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Patel was my doctor during a very difficult time for me which culminated in gallbladder surgery. Dr. Patel was compassionate and she always listened to my concerns. She called me personally when I had pressing questions and always treated me with kindness. The staff at the Long Beach outpatient surgery center were wonderful. I highly recommend Dr. Patel and her staff.
About Dr. Kalpana Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1285641233
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diarrhea and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
