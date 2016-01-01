Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalpana Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Kalpana Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bayport, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Bayport Medical Group PC10 S Snedecor Ave, Bayport, NY 11705 Directions (631) 472-0600
-
2
Parkway Imaging & Diagnostic PC450 Waverly Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 444-6300
-
3
Advanced Pediatric Care Stony Brook Children's260 E Main St Ste 107, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 444-8340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Kalpana Patel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1225070303
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Food Allergy, Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.