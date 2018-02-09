See All Pediatricians in Elmhurst, NY
Dr. Kalpana Master, MD

Pediatrics
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kalpana Master, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Master works at Kalpana R. Master, Physician, PLLC in Elmhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dev. R. Master MD Pllc
    8823 Justice Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 271-0110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Asthma in Children
Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Asthma in Children

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 09, 2018
    I literally just told my friend about her!
    — Feb 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kalpana Master, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1467524041
    Education & Certifications

    • Our Lady Mercy Med Ctr
    • Sion Hosp-Lokmanya Tilak Hosp
    • University of Bombay / Grant Medical College
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalpana Master, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Master is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Master has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Master has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Master works at Kalpana R. Master, Physician, PLLC in Elmhurst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Master’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Master. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Master.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Master, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Master appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

