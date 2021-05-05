See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pewaukee, WI
Dr. Kalpana Kumar, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (38)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kalpana Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kumar works at Ommani Center in Pewaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Ommani Center for Integrative Medicine
    1166 Quail Ct Ste 210, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 695-5311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Treatment frequency



Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    May 05, 2021
    Dr. Kumar has been my healthcare provider since 2013. My most recent visit was for an annual check-up on 5-4-2021. She’s professional, compassionate and an overall excellent/outstanding healthcare practitioner. She takes the time needed to thoroughly assess my healthcare needs and is totally in tune with and takes time explaining the mind/body connection to mental and physical health. A common theme in my care has been prevention through a healthy diet, exercise and stress management. I appreciate her knowledge of and willingness to refer me to alternate treatment modalities as needed. Most important, she practices evidence based medicine supported by science. She is passionate about education and educating her patients as evidenced by the many webinars she has generated over time and made available on the Ommani Center website. Last but not least, Ommani Center staff have been consistently professional and helpful throughout the time I’ve been a patient of Dr. Kumar.
    Joan K — May 05, 2021
    About Dr. Kalpana Kumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1235188681
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalpana Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

