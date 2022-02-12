Dr. Kalpana Kaleswaran, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaleswaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalpana Kaleswaran, DDS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kalpana Kaleswaran, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Henrico, VA.
Dr. Kaleswaran works at
Lifetime Dentistry at Short Pump12244 W Broad St, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 944-9877
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaleswaran?
Very professional and friendly. Went out of their way to explain things.
About Dr. Kalpana Kaleswaran, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1831655919
Dr. Kaleswaran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaleswaran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaleswaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaleswaran works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaleswaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaleswaran.
