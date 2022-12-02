See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Kalpana Hari Hall, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (38)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kalpana Hari Hall, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hari Hall works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD, Washington, DC and Potomac, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kathi Kolbe Msw LLC
    5454 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200
  2. 2
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    6931 Arlington Rd Ste T100, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200
  3. 3
    Ear Nose & Throat Medical Group of Washington PC
    2021 K St NW Ste 210, Washington, DC 20006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200
  4. 4
    The Neurology Center
    1201 Seven Locks Rd Ste 101, Potomac, MD 20854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 562-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Fast and to the point, but I still felt heard and appropriately diagnosed. While I struggled to describe how I was feeling, she crystallized it for me. Clearly she knows her stuff! Very impressive. Thanks!
    — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Kalpana Hari Hall, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Telugu
    • 1366414609
    Education & Certifications

    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hari Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hari Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hari Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hari Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hari Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hari Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

