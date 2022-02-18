Overview

Dr. Kalpana Gorthi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They graduated from Madras Medical College and Research Institute and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gorthi works at Optum - Family Medicine in Rockledge, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.