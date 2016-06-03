Dr. Kalpana Depasquale, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Depasquale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalpana Depasquale, DO
Overview
Dr. Kalpana Depasquale, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Depasquale works at
Locations
-
1
St. Augustine Ear, Nose & Throat1301 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 401A, St Augustine, FL 32080 Directions (904) 461-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Depasquale?
Professional, understanding and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Kalpana Depasquale, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1265420723
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Depasquale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Depasquale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Depasquale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Depasquale works at
Dr. Depasquale has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Depasquale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Depasquale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depasquale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Depasquale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Depasquale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.