Dr. Watsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalman Watsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kalman Watsky, MD is a Dermatologist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Watsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kalman L. Watsky330 Orchard St Ste 103, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 789-4045
-
2
Kalman L Watsky MD46 Prince St Ste 206, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 691-8765
-
3
Looking Glass Optical Shop150 Sargent Dr, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 503-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watsky?
After seeing other doctors he diagnosed my problem
About Dr. Kalman Watsky, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1649298142
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watsky works at
Dr. Watsky has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Watsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.