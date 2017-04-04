Dr. Kalliope Tsirilakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsirilakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalliope Tsirilakis, MD
Overview
Dr. Kalliope Tsirilakis, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Tsirilakis works at
Locations
-
1
NYP Queens Pediatric Asthma Center5916 174th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsirilakis?
My 16 year daughter was thoroughly examined by Dr. Tsirilakis. She took her time to understand what was necessary to do for my daughter's medical issues. I'm very happy we chose this doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Tsirilakis.
About Dr. Kalliope Tsirilakis, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1962723312
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsirilakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsirilakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsirilakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsirilakis works at
Dr. Tsirilakis has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsirilakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsirilakis speaks Greek.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsirilakis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsirilakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsirilakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsirilakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.