Overview

Dr. Kalliope Tsirilakis, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Tsirilakis works at Internal Medicine in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.