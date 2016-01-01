Overview

Dr. Kallie Harrison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Harrison works at Obstetrics/Gynecology at Belleville in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.