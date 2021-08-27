Dr. Kalleen Barham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalleen Barham, MD
Dr. Kalleen Barham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Christiana Hospital.
Jefferson Gastroenterology & Hepatology4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-4323
Smyrna Family Practice100 S Main St Ste 207, Smyrna, DE 19977 Directions (302) 661-3070
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Christiana Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bahram is a fantastic doctor. She is compassionate, helpful, and very professional. Dr. Bahram truly cares about her patients. She is highly knowledgeable and takes the time to explain things to you. Living with type 1 diabetics is not easy but being under a great doctor makes life easy. I would highly recommend Dr.Bahram to everyone.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1649485053
- SUNY Upstate Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Barham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barham has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.