Overview

Dr. Kalle Stidham, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Stidham works at SOAR Spine and Orthopedics in Redwood City, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.