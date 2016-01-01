Overview

Dr. Kalkidan Bishu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Duluth and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Bishu works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.