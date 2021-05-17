Overview

Dr. Kalista Engelman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Engelman works at Kansas City Physician Partners in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.