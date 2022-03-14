Dr. Kaliq Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaliq Chang, MD
Dr. Kaliq Chang, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Atlantic Spine Center - West Orange475 Prospect Ave Ste 110, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 419-0200Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Atlantic Spine Center Edison2163 Oak Tree Rd Ste 110, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (973) 419-0200Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Atlantic Spine Center Union855 Lehigh Ave Ste 200, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (973) 419-0200Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Atlantic Spine Center Park Avenue1045 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10028 Directions (973) 419-0200Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
He is the best. Magic hands with the most wonderful bedside manner. He is kind, caring, and helpful.
About Dr. Kaliq Chang, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Cornell Weill Med Coll
- Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
