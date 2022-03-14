See All Anesthesiologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Kaliq Chang, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kaliq Chang, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at Atlantic Spine Center - West Orange in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ, Union, NJ and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Spine Center - West Orange
    475 Prospect Ave Ste 110, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 419-0200
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Atlantic Spine Center Edison
    2163 Oak Tree Rd Ste 110, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 419-0200
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Atlantic Spine Center Union
    855 Lehigh Ave Ste 200, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 419-0200
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Atlantic Spine Center Park Avenue
    1045 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 419-0200
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Epidural Steroid Injections
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Epidural Steroid Injections

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 14, 2022
    He is the best. Magic hands with the most wonderful bedside manner. He is kind, caring, and helpful.
    Gail Lombardi — Mar 14, 2022
    About Dr. Kaliq Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013151471
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell Weill Med Coll
    Residency
    • Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Dr. Kaliq Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

