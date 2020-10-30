Overview

Dr. Kalinda Woods, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Woods works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.