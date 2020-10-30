Dr. Kalinda Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalinda Woods, MD
Dr. Kalinda Woods, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3401
Emory University Hospital Midtown550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 778-3401
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Woods has a warm, friendly demeanor. She is very knowledgeable, professional and very thorough. She takes the time to get to know you. I would recommend her
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
