Dr. Kalin Kelso, MD
Dr. Kalin Kelso, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Symmetry Physical Therapy LLC2200 Park Bend Dr Bldg 1, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 339-0440
Woodward Health System LLC1650 Main St, Woodward, OK 73801 Directions (580) 571-8032
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had been to another high profile orthopedic doctor who didn't take the time to adequately explain what was going on with my knee. Dr. Kelso took out the knee model, showed me the MRI, and explained treatment options to get me back in the game. Dr. Kelso is an honest doctor you can trust! I appreciate that he took the time to explain the problem and the solution options!
About Dr. Kalin Kelso, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1932178001
- Scott And White Mem Hospital
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Kelso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelso has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelso.
