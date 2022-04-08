See All Plastic Surgeons in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Kalila Steen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kalila Steen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kalila Steen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Queen’s University and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. Steen works at Monarch Plastic Surgery in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Monarch Plastic Surgery
    9501 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5305
  2. 2
    Monarch Plastic Surgery
    4801 W 135th St, Leawood, KS 66224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-8640
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Research Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Steen?

    Apr 08, 2022
    I am absolutely thrilled with my results from a tummy tuck and liposuction!! The non drain method that Dr Steen has mastered made my recovery quick and truly easy! Dr Steen and Emily are both professional and were great to work with through my journey!
    Denise S — Apr 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kalila Steen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kalila Steen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Steen to family and friends

    Dr. Steen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Steen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kalila Steen, MD.

    About Dr. Kalila Steen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609436815
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Toronto
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Queen’s University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalila Steen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Steen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kalila Steen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.