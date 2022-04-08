Dr. Kalila Steen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalila Steen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kalila Steen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Queen’s University and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Locations
Monarch Plastic Surgery9501 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions (816) 378-5305
Monarch Plastic Surgery4801 W 135th St, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (913) 372-8640Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
I am absolutely thrilled with my results from a tummy tuck and liposuction!! The non drain method that Dr Steen has mastered made my recovery quick and truly easy! Dr Steen and Emily are both professional and were great to work with through my journey!
About Dr. Kalila Steen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1609436815
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto
- Queen’s University
