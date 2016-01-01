Overview

Dr. Kalidas Sahetya, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Sahetya works at Sahetya Medical Group in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.