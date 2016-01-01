See All Hematologists in La Porte, IN
Dr. Kalid Adab, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kalid Adab, MD

Hematology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kalid Adab, MD is a Hematology Specialist in La Porte, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Humboldt Park Health, Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and Saint Bernard Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bernard Silver, MD
Dr. Bernard Silver, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Louis Williams, MD
Dr. Louis Williams, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Keith McCrae, MD
Dr. Keith McCrae, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    1007 Lincolnway Ste A, La Porte, IN 46350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 326-0943
  2. 2
    1331 State St Ste 240, La Porte, IN 46350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 772-7918
  3. 3
    Mdy Health S.c.
    161 S Lincolnway Ste 210, North Aurora, IL 60542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 906-3700
  4. 4
    Cook County Hospital
    1900 W Polk St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 864-7250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Humboldt Park Health
  • Northwest Health- Porter
  • Northwest Health- Starke
  • Saint Bernard Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Leukocytosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Adab?

    Photo: Dr. Kalid Adab, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kalid Adab, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Adab to family and friends

    Dr. Adab's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Adab

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kalid Adab, MD.

    About Dr. Kalid Adab, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346473345
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adab has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Adab has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kalid Adab, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.