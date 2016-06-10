See All Pediatricians in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Kali Francis, MD

Pediatrics
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Kali Francis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. 

Dr. Francis works at Southeast Pediatrics in Cape Girardeau, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Women & Children's Services
    1413 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 519-4532
  2. 2
    Southeast Pediatrics
    25 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 331-6750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Derrick in Jackson, MO — Jun 10, 2016
    About Dr. Kali Francis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346534351
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Francis works at Southeast Pediatrics in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Francis’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

