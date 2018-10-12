Dr. Kale Dittmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dittmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kale Dittmeyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kale Dittmeyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Dittmeyer works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Hyperbaric and Wound Care - Physician Plaza2708 S Rife Medical Ln Ste T40, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 338-4000
-
2
Mercy Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology - Pinnacle Hills Suite 6003333 S Pinnacle Hills Pkwy Ste 600, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 338-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dittmeyer?
Dr. Dittmeyer is amazing I had him for my last 2 pregnancies after having my first at 23 weeks. With his help I was able to carry my last 2 babies to 34 and 37 weeks! He has an amazing bedside manner and is very caring!
About Dr. Kale Dittmeyer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1609036755
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dittmeyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dittmeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dittmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dittmeyer works at
Dr. Dittmeyer has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dittmeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Dittmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dittmeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dittmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dittmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.