Dr. Oommen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalarickal Oommen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kalarickal Oommen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Trivandrum U, Kerala and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Oommen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lubbock Diagnostic Clinic - Neurology3506 21st St Ste 400, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-4115
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oommen?
I have been seeing Dr. Oomen for about 5 years. I could tell on my very first visit that he was a awesome Dr. he asked me questions, got information about my epilepsy since it started. He has totally changed my life for the better. I’m so grateful I was referred to this man. He has a special place in my heart.
About Dr. Kalarickal Oommen, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1609843655
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Ariz Hlth Sci Ctr
- Trivandrum U, Kerala
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oommen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oommen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oommen works at
Dr. Oommen has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oommen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Oommen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oommen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oommen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oommen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.