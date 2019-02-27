See All Nephrologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Kalanie Mendis, MD

Nephrology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kalanie Mendis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERADENIYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Mendis works at Princeton Kidney Care LLC in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Skin of All Color Dermatology and Cosmetic Medicine LLC
    10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 101, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 301-4767
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Princeton Kidney Care LLC
    800 Bunn Dr Ste 303, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 301-4767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Kidney Infection
Proteinuria
Acute Kidney Failure
Anxiety
Arthritis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
End-Stage Renal Disease
Fever
Gout
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Constipation
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrolyte Disorders
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Glomerulonephritis
Headache
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hernia
Hydronephrosis
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Kidney Failure
Kidney Stones
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nephrotic Syndrome
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Polycystic Kidney Disease
Polycystic Kidney Disease, Type 1
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Hypertension
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Community Health Choice
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    MagnaCare
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    Oxford Health Plans
    Peach State Health Plan
    QualCare
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 27, 2019
    Exceptionally good. She listens, takes time to understand patient's side of the story and clearly explains her findings and the treatment.
    Kim Barnette in Princeton, NJ — Feb 27, 2019
    About Dr. Kalanie Mendis, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Sinhala
    • 1407053291
    Education & Certifications

    • Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF PERADENIYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Vihara Maha Devi Girl's School
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalanie Mendis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendis works at Princeton Kidney Care LLC in Princeton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mendis’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

