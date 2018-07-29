Dr. Kalani Yamamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalani Yamamoto, MD
Dr. Kalani Yamamoto, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.
Jared G Sugihara MD Inc2226 Liliha St Ste 306, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 531-5711
- Adventist Health Castle
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Dr. Yamamoto, Nephrologist is an excellent, caring, compassionate, diligent & knowledgeable physician who I would highly recommend. My father was a patient of Dr. Yamamoto. Upon seeing him, my father’s medical issues were immediately addressed & prompt action taken to aide in his recovery. He takes the time to explain & answer all of your questions. This is very reassuring for the care giver. He has excellent follow up and great communication skills. His nurse, Kathy is equally compassionate
- Nephrology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
