Dr. Kalani Yamamoto, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Yamamoto works at Champaign Dental Group in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Gout and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.