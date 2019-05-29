Dr. Kala Seetharaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seetharaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kala Seetharaman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kala Seetharaman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Framingham, MA.
Dr. Seetharaman works at
Locations
MetroWest Cancer Care Center99 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 383-8510
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
At my first visit I realized that I needed to listen intently because Dr. Seetharaman has a soft low voice. Her work is in hematology so we go over my blood report at each visit and she is good at explaining what the lab report is telling us. She is kind and patient (I ask a lot of questions) and I feel with her that we are a team while dealing with my health concerns. She is always willing to listen and answer questions. Additionally, her staff in the hematology dept. at MetroWest Medical are great people (mostly nurses); all kind and supportive of every patient. Dr. Seetharamen has a thorough knowledge of blood disorders so I would definitely recommend her to others.
About Dr. Kala Seetharaman, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Portuguese
- 1710969050
Education & Certifications
- Llinois Masonic Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seetharaman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seetharaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seetharaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seetharaman has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seetharaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seetharaman speaks Portuguese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Seetharaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seetharaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seetharaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seetharaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.