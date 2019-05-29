Overview

Dr. Kala Seetharaman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Framingham, MA.



Dr. Seetharaman works at MetroWest Cancer Care Center in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.