Dr. Dharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalamani Dharma, MD
Dr. Kalamani Dharma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dharma works at
Female Specialty Care Inc3453 Saint Francis Ave Ste 125, Dallas, TX 75228 Directions (972) 279-0559
Community Health Center of Central Coast1418 E Main St Ste 210, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 928-3678
Saint Agnes Medical Center1303 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-3000
The services that I received from Dr Kala is excellent. She ensures that I am well informed about my treatment and hospitalisation. Though she is a doctor she is very courteous and well mannered. Her staff members are very helpful. I have no qualms in recommending her for OB and Gyn issues.
About Dr. Kalamani Dharma, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023193646
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
