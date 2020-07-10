Dr. Kajal Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kajal Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kajal Rao, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University Of North Carolina and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Parker Adventist Hospital and Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Denver Nephrologists PC10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 203, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6599Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
Dr. Rao is a patient, kind, knowledgeable doctor who really takes her time in answering questions you might have. I've been a patient of Dr. Rao's since 2017, and in that time I have never felt rushed or unvalued. She always responds promptly to any questions that I ask on the office portal, and she has a gentle, calm manner that puts her patients at ease. In short, Dr. Rao is a wonderful physician who genuinely cares fo her patients.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1508086802
- University of California - San Francisco
- Tufts Medical Center
- University Of North Carolina
- Nephrology
