Dr. Kaizad Shroff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kaizad Shroff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Kaizad Shroff1520 22nd St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 223-1933Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Rivertown Psychiatry705 17th St Ste 410, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 223-1933
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1912164765
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Loyola Univ Med Ctr
- University of Mumbai
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of Mumbai
- Addiction Medicine and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Shroff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shroff has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Adjustment Disorder and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shroff speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
262 patients have reviewed Dr. Shroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shroff.
