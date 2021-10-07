Overview

Dr. Kaiz Asif, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Smt.NHL Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.



Dr. Asif works at Champaign Dental Group in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Joliet, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.