Dr. Kaiz Asif, MD

Neurology
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Kaiz Asif, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Smt.NHL Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.

Dr. Asif works at Champaign Dental Group in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Joliet, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Elk Grove Village
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 610, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 981-3630
    AMITA Health Medical Group Interventional Neuroradiology Chicago
    7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 327, Chicago, IL 60631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 990-6440
    Presence Health Partners
    301 Madison St Ste 300, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 725-4367
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Management Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Therapy With Tissue Plasminogen Activator Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2021
    Dr. Asif saved my life. That's not an exaggeration. I had a complicated cluster of aneurysms on my vertebral artery. I was told by other neurosurgeons at a university neuroscience institute that my stroke risk was very high, and they were unsuccessful in helping me. I was terrified. When I saw Dr. Asif, he gave me hope and explained how he would approach the aneurysms. Although my case was quite rare, it could be treated. He has a very easy way of explaining complex things, and he is a perfectionist in the best possible way! For my case to be successful, the device placement had to be precise. I was so lucky to find this doctor! I am further blessed that I had access to this level of care at St. Joseph Hospital which is near my home. The inpatient care was wonderful there. I know this doctor could practice anywhere he wants to go. It's so lucky for the local community that he chooses St. Joe's. It's rare to find such a highly skilled doctor who also knows how to speak to patients.
    J. Mack — Oct 07, 2021
    About Dr. Kaiz Asif, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1679729875
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Smt.NHL Municipal Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Smt Nhl Muni Med
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
