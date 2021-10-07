Dr. Kaiz Asif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaiz Asif, MD
Overview
Dr. Kaiz Asif, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Smt.NHL Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 610, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3630
-
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Interventional Neuroradiology Chicago7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 327, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 990-6440
-
3
Presence Health Partners301 Madison St Ste 300, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-4367Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Asif saved my life. That's not an exaggeration. I had a complicated cluster of aneurysms on my vertebral artery. I was told by other neurosurgeons at a university neuroscience institute that my stroke risk was very high, and they were unsuccessful in helping me. I was terrified. When I saw Dr. Asif, he gave me hope and explained how he would approach the aneurysms. Although my case was quite rare, it could be treated. He has a very easy way of explaining complex things, and he is a perfectionist in the best possible way! For my case to be successful, the device placement had to be precise. I was so lucky to find this doctor! I am further blessed that I had access to this level of care at St. Joseph Hospital which is near my home. The inpatient care was wonderful there. I know this doctor could practice anywhere he wants to go. It's so lucky for the local community that he chooses St. Joe's. It's rare to find such a highly skilled doctor who also knows how to speak to patients.
About Dr. Kaiz Asif, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- Smt.NHL Municipal Medical College
- Smt Nhl Muni Med
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asif has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asif speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Asif. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asif.
