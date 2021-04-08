Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaixuan Liu, MD
Dr. Kaixuan Liu, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Advanced Orthopedics of South Florida
Locations
Atlantic Spine Center - West Orange475 Prospect Ave Ste 110, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 419-0200Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Atlantic Spinal Care1921 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 494-1655
Atlantic Spine Center Edison2163 Oak Tree Rd Ste 110, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (973) 419-0200Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Atlantic Spine Center Union855 Lehigh Ave Ste 200, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (973) 419-0200Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Atlantic Spine Center Park Avenue1045 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10028 Directions (973) 419-0200Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advanced Healthcare Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
2 years 5 months after Dr. Liu-led endoscopic microdiscectomy at L5-S1 and correcting stenosis. There have been some hiccups unrelated to the surgery but 80-90% resolution of the problem he was correcting is still holding. Very highly recommended. In-and-out same day. Very little pain from small incision and fast recovery. I stopped at my favorite restaurant for a late lunch on the way home from the surgery. That may not have been the best idea but I went for a short walk later that night and I even went to the movies 2 days later.
About Dr. Kaixuan Liu, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Mandarin
- 1801815287
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Orthopedics of South Florida
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Anesthesiology
