Dr. Kaixuan Liu, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (34)
Overview

Dr. Kaixuan Liu, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Advanced Orthopedics of South Florida

Dr. Liu works at Atlantic Spine Center - West Orange in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ, Union, NJ and New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Spine Center - West Orange
    475 Prospect Ave Ste 110, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 419-0200
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Atlantic Spinal Care
    1921 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 494-1655
  3. 3
    Atlantic Spine Center Edison
    2163 Oak Tree Rd Ste 110, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 419-0200
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Atlantic Spine Center Union
    855 Lehigh Ave Ste 200, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 419-0200
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Atlantic Spine Center Park Avenue
    1045 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 419-0200
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advanced Healthcare Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hoboken University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 08, 2021
    2 years 5 months after Dr. Liu-led endoscopic microdiscectomy at L5-S1 and correcting stenosis. There have been some hiccups unrelated to the surgery but 80-90% resolution of the problem he was correcting is still holding. Very highly recommended. In-and-out same day. Very little pain from small incision and fast recovery. I stopped at my favorite restaurant for a late lunch on the way home from the surgery. That may not have been the best idea but I went for a short walk later that night and I even went to the movies 2 days later.
    — Apr 08, 2021
    About Dr. Kaixuan Liu, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1801815287
    Education & Certifications

    • Advanced Orthopedics of South Florida
    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

