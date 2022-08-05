See All Plastic Surgeons in Spokane Valley, WA
Dr. Kaiulani Morimoto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Morimoto works at Dr. Kai Morimoto in Spokane Valley, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Morimoto
    12615 E Mission Ave Ste 105, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 315-4415

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Valley Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Avulsion Fracture
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Avulsion Fracture
Bedsores

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kaiulani Morimoto, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124011408
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Med Center
    Residency
    • Providence Med Center
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
