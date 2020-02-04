Overview

Dr. Kaitlyn Wong, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.



Dr. Wong works at George Hall M.D in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.