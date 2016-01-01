Dr. Kaitlyn Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaitlyn Powell, MD
Overview
Dr. Kaitlyn Powell, MD is a dermatologist in Columbia, SC. She currently practices at Carolinas Dermatology Group and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Powell is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Carolina Dermatology Grp.1706 Saint Julian Pl, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 771-7506
Executor Diagnostics1929 Mountain Laurel Ct, Florence, SC 29505 Directions (843) 407-2030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Kaitlyn Powell, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Augusta University Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
