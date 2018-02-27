See All General Dentists in Selinsgrove, PA
Dr. Kaitlyn Lotti, DDS

Dentistry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Kaitlyn Lotti, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Selinsgrove, PA. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Lotti works at Dental Care Associates - Selinsgrove in Selinsgrove, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dental Care Associates - Selinsgrove
    2 Atrium Ct, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 374-2424
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2018
    Dr. Lotti makes going to the dentist a pleasant experience. She takes the time to explain what your visit will be like for the day and continues to walk you through your appointment as she works. She is gentl, yet thorough and confident in her recommendations without being pushy. I would recommend her to anyone, especially those with dental apprehension or anxiety- she's just the best!
    Wilmington — Feb 27, 2018
    About Dr. Kaitlyn Lotti, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821417262
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Christiana Care Health Systems, Wilmington, De
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Dental Medicine
    Medical Education

