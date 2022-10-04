See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Kaitlyn Hurst, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Dr. Kaitlyn Hurst, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Hurst works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Ballantyne
    Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Ballantyne
12611 N Community House Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277
(980) 369-3607

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 04, 2022
Michael David — Oct 04, 2022
About Dr. Kaitlyn Hurst, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • English
  • Female
  • 1518317668
Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Dr. Kaitlyn Hurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hurst has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hurst works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hurst’s profile.

Dr. Hurst has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurst.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

