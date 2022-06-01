Dr. Kaitlin Cores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaitlin Cores, MD
Overview
Dr. Kaitlin Cores, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.
Dr. Cores works at
Locations
Mind Spa LLC7302 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 591-2510
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Listened to me, made suggestions and really is helpful on questions. Made my visit very pleasant. Would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Kaitlin Cores, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1558518050
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cores has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cores. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cores.
