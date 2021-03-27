Overview

Dr. Kaith Almefty, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Almefty works at Barrow Brain and Spine in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.