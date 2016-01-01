Dr. Kaisa Vanderkooi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderkooi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaisa Vanderkooi, MD is a Dermatologist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology Southeast425 W 19th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 387-1542
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- English, Finnish
- 1427269885
- Florida State University- Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology Fellowship
- Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Vanderkooi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderkooi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanderkooi has seen patients for Shingles, Warts and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderkooi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vanderkooi speaks Finnish.
Dr. Vanderkooi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderkooi.
