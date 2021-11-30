Overview

Dr. Kais Yehyawi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hobart, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Yehyawi works at Hobart Heart Care in Hobart, IN with other offices in Portage, IN and Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.