Dr. Kais Alsharif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kais Alsharif, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Locations
Pain Management Associates, Inc1110 W La Palma Ave Ste 2, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 635-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Interventional Spine Center Inc.24012 Calle de la Plata Ste 120, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 588-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr shariff is thee best pain Dr in the universe .. He shows his patience so much ?? ndness and he genuinely cares about his patience ALWys takes the time to listen to them never keeps you waiting and is super pleasant tosee.I looked forward to my apts withdr Al shariff.He deserves a perfect ten star for his performance as a aindr
About Dr. Kais Alsharif, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alsharif has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alsharif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alsharif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alsharif has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alsharif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alsharif speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsharif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsharif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsharif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsharif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.